State Route 12 DUI accident claims life of 8 year old
Oakville, WA – A DUI accident on State Route 12 claimed the life of an 8 year old girl last night.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night a 31 year old Oakville woman was driving a 2002 Mazda Protege west on State Route 12 near Pearson Road.
The State Patrol says that the Mazda then crossed the center line and hit a truck towing a flatbed.
According to the State Patrol, the Mazda came to rest upside down in a deep ditch that was full of water.
They say that an eight year old girl that was a passenger in the Mazda was transferred to Mary Bridge Hospital and later passed away.
The Oakville woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center for her injuries.
The driver of the truck, a 55 year old man from Selah, was transported to St. Peters Hospital for his injuries.
The State Patrol says that the cause of the accident was DUI over the center line.
Both vehicles were totaled in the crash and the road was closed for seven hours.