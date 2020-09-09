State Parks prohibits campfires statewide; including local beaches
Effective immediately, Washington State Parks is banning wood and charcoal fires at its parks statewide and on ocean beaches in the Seashore Conservation Area.
This area consists of 62 miles of the state’s coastline between:
- Cape Disappointment, from the mouth of the Columbia River to Leadbetter Point (Long Beach Peninsula — 27 miles)
- The mouth of Willapa Bay, in Tokeland, and Point Chehalis, in Westport (South Beach — 13 miles)
- Damon Point, in Ocean Shores, and the southern boundary of the Quinault Indian National Reservation north of Moclips (Northern Shores — 22 miles )
Much of Washington’s southern coast is part of the Seashore Conservation Area (SCA), which is managed by Washington State Parks.
The campfire ban is in response to hot, dry and windy weather conditions and numerous wildfires that have affected much of the state in the past few days.
The ban will continue at least through Sept. 15, giving staff time to assess the situation over the upcoming weekend.
At a minimum, state parks will be at a level 3 campfire ban, which prohibits the use of wood or charcoal but allows for gas or propane self-contained camping stoves and fire pits. Many state parks are at a level 4, which prohibits any kind of open flame. (View chart.)
State Parks advises people to check campfire ban levels before they head out to a park and to be prepared for restrictions to change at any time without notice.
The public also can get updates on conditions at state parks throughout the year in several ways:
With weather conditions adding to the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, State Parks also reminds people to recreate responsibly by practicing social distancing and wearing masks when six feet of separation is not possible. For more tips on responsible recreation, visit: https://parks.state.wa.us/1177/Novel-Coronavirus—COVID-19.