State Parks Commission to meet next week

Nov 12, 2020 @ 7:05am

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will hold its next regular meeting virtually on Nov. 19.

The meeting is being held virtually in accordance with the governor’s Safe Start guidelines and in an effort to limit in-person interactions, the commission has changed its regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 18 and 19 in Mount Vernon to an online virtual meeting.

The meeting will be held via WebEx and streamed live on TVW with a call-in option for those who cannot access the online streams.

Commission action includes:

  • Adoption of land classifications and long-term park boundaries at Alta Lake and Bridgeport state parks.
  • Authorization to transfer Clallam Bay State Park property to Clallam county.

The commission will hear staff reports and updates on:

  • The application process of the U.S. Navy’s request to expand special operations trainings in parks.
  • Accomplishments and highlights of the Winter Recreation Program.
  • The progress of 2019-21 Capital Program projects.

A virtual work session is scheduled the day before the regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Work sessions are open to the public; however, there will be no opportunity for public comment, and the commission will not take any formal action.

NOTE: The commission will not take oral public comment at either meeting.  

WHAT
 Bi-monthly commission meeting 

WHO 
 Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission

WHEN
9 a.m. to about 4:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Work session
9 a.m. to about 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Regular meeting

WHERE
WebEx

TVW (regular meeting only)

            TVW stream link

Phone

    • US Toll: (415) 655-0001
    • Seattle Toll: (206) 207-1700 
    • Work session Access Code: 133 578 8902
    • Regular meeting Access Code: 133 829 5499

BACKGROUND

The commission has six regular meetings a year in pre-determined locations around the state. A complete agenda, including information about opportunities for public comment, is available on State Parks’ website.

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is made up of seven citizen volunteers appointed by the governor to staggered six-year terms. The commission is charged with providing policy direction for the agency. Commission meeting agendas are available online.

