State Parks Commission to meet in Ocean Shores; public invited to local tours

July 7, 2023 6:29AM PDT
Logo from Washington State Parks

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will be holding its regular hybrid commission meeting on Thurs., July 13, 2023, at the Ocean Shores Convention Center. 

The public is welcome to attend in-person or online.  

Agenda items include: 

  • Requested approval of policy options and delegation of authority to finalize and submit agency-requested legislation proposals to the Governor’s Office for consideration.   
  • Requested approval of the 2024 supplemental operating budget request. 
  • Requested approval of the 2024 supplemental capital budget request. 
  • Revision of Washington Administrative Code (WAC) 352-32-253 Foster Parent Program. 
  • Sale of excess timber from the forest land conversion at Nisqually State Park. 
  • An Interagency Agreement with Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) for future long-term maintenance at Nisqually State Park. 
  • Requested approval the dates and locations for the 2024 work session and commission meetings. 

A work session is scheduled the day before the regular meeting, on Wed., July 12. Work sessions are open to the public, however, there will be no opportunity for the public to comment and no formal action will be taken. Full work session and commission meeting agendas and presentations are available online.  

Prior to the meetings, on Tuesday, July 11, the commission will tour the Schafer, Pacific Beach and Ocean City state parks, as well as the Chance A La Mer Ocean Beach Approach. 

There may be additional stops at the Ghost Forest, Copalis Airport and North Jetty parking area, time permitting. The tour begins at Schafer State Park at 11:45 a.m.

The public is welcome to attend the tours but they must provide their own transportation. 

Public comment 

In-person oral public comment will be accepted at the regular meeting. If you wish to comment at a meeting, please fill out a comment card and provide it to staff at the sign in table. The Chair will call you up to the front at the appropriate time.  

Written public comment may be submitted by mail or email. All comments must be received by 5 p.m. on July 7. Please email written comments to [email protected], or mail them to: 

WSPRC 

Attn: Becki Ellison 

PO Box 42650 

Olympia, WA 98504 

Virtual public comment will also be accepted at the meeting and pre-registration is required. Instructions on providing virtual and other forms of public comment at the commission meeting is available here.  

WHAT 

Bi-monthly commission meeting 

WHO 

Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission 

WHEN 

Work session 

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Wed., July 12  

Regular meeting 

9 a.m. to 4:35 p.m. 

Thurs., July 13  

WHERE 

Ocean Shores Convention Center 

120 W Chance A La Mer NW 

Ocean Shores, WA 98569  

Watch the work session on TVW: 

Watch the regular meeting in TVW: 

