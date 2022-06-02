State of Grays Harbor returning to in-person

Aberdeen, WA – Greater Grays Harbor’s State of Grays Harbor event is returning to in-person for the first time since 2019.
Greater Grays Harbor tells KXRO that the State of Grays Harbor will be held on Tuesday, June 28th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Rotary Log Pavilion.
They say it was last held in person in 2019 and virtually in 2021.
At the event, there will be a presentation of GGHI’s regional Economic Vitality Index.
Greater Grays Harbor says this economic research for Grays Harbor County provides insight into workforce, real estate, and development.
This year’s event will also feature speakers from the Port of Grays Harbor, Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council, and Grays Harbor College.
“Our local economy and demographics are changing,” explains Lynnette Buffington, GGHI CEO, “and the data presented in the EVI is essential to planning our future and addressing our needs. It is a pleasure to bring this event back to the community and feature some of our greatest leaders in the region on the topic.”
Lunch is included in the registration fee which is $20 for GGHI members and $30 for non-members.
You can save 10% with Early Bird Pricing closing on June 20th at 11:30 a.m. and registration will officially close on June 21st at Noon.
All guests are required to pre-register for this event.
There will be no options to pay at the door and walk-ins will not be allowed. To register, click the green ‘Register’ button at bit.ly/3wztYjG and follow the prompts.
For more information on this event, sponsorship opportunities, or assistance registering, contact the GGHI office at (360) 532-7888 or [email protected].
To learn more about the EVI check out the 2021 report at bit.ly/3a9sLbn and the historical archive of past reports and data at graysharbor.org/business/demographics.
The State of Grays Harbor is sponsored by Presenting Sponsor, TwinStar Credit Union, and Supporting Sponsor, Quinault Indian Nation Enterprises.