State fish and wildlife director to host digital open houses; local events yet to be announced
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Director Kelly Susewind will host a series of six digital open houses this fall to discuss regional fish and wildlife topics.
Susewind and each region’s leadership staff will provide local updates about WDFW activities and fish and wildlife conservation and invite participants to ask questions.
“If you’ve ever had questions about the fish or wildlife in your area or how these species are conserved and managed by the Department, this is a chance to learn more. It’s about connecting with residents on the topics that matter to them,” said Susewind. “The virtual format offers convenience and supports public safety. You can participate by video at home or even call in by phone from the parking lot at soccer practice. People have become much more accustomed to this technology.”
No dates have been announced to discuss the Grays Harbor and Pacific County region as of yet.
On Tuesday, Nov. 2 the first digital open house will focus on Southwest Washington – Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Skamania, and Wahkiakum counties – and touch on sea lion management in the Lower Columbia and work with our partners to support salmon recovery in the Lewis River.
The Thursday, Nov. 4 digital open house will focus on North Puget Sound – Island, King, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties – with an introduction to the North of Falcon salmon season-setting process and an update on Southern Resident Killer Whale recovery.
Each live, digital open house will take place from 6-7 p.m.:
- Tuesday, Nov. 2 – Southwest Washington with Regional Director Kessina Lee
Zoom link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87246358041
Call 253-215-8782 or 888-475-4499 (Toll Free) and enter Webinar ID: 872 4635 8041
- Thursday, Nov. 4 – North Puget Sound with Regional Director Brendan Brokes
Zoom link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81594558241
Call 253-215-8782 or 888-475-4499 (Toll Free) and enter the Webinar ID: 815 9455 8241
- Tuesday, Nov. 30 – North Central Washington with Regional Director Brock Hoenes
- Tuesday, Dec. 7 – South Central Washington with Regional Director Mike Livingston
- Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Coastal Washington with Regional Director Larry Phillips
- Thursday, Dec. 16 – Eastern Washington with Regional Director Steve Pozzanghera
Susewind and regional directors previously held a series of in-person and digital open houses for residents across the state over the last three years.
Participation links and further details on these and other events are available from the WDFW website calendar .
All digital open houses will be recorded and posted to WDFW’s YouTube channel .