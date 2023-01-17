Stage West’s “12 Incompetent Jurors” Premiers This Friday In Ocean Shores

The Stage West Theatre group in Ocean Shores presents their latest production this Friday titled “12 Incompetent Jurors” which is a spoof on the 1957 film “12 Angry Men” Players Pamela Nygarrd, Carol Ryles and Arlene Nissen stopped by the Kix morning show today to talk it up! Check out the interview below..

The Play runs This Friday and Saturday (1/20 & 1/21/23) at 7pm and Sunday 1/22/23 at 2pm And again next weekend Friday and Saturday at 7 and a Sunday Matinee at 2. Get your tickets at The Dusty Trunk and Mocha Madness in Ocean Shores or online by clicking HERE!