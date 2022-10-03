Stage West Community Theatre Presents Honkey Tonk Hissy Fit: A Doublewide Texas Sequel in Ocean Shores!
October 3, 2022 12:02PM PDT
Pamela Nygaard and Stacy Steele of Stage West Community Theatre in Ocean Shores dropped by the Kix 95.3 morning show today to talk about their new show: “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit: A Doublewide Texas Sequel” which kicks off this weekend at the Ocean Shores Lions club 832 Ocean Shores Blvd. Show dates are October 7th, & 8th at 7pm. Sunday the 9th at 2pm
and again October 14th, & 15th, at 7pm and Sunday the 16th at 2pm
Check out the interview below..
For more information and to purchase tickets online go to Stage West’s official website by clicking HERE!! or you can purchase tickets in person at The Dusty Trunk & Mocha Madness in Ocean Shores!
In this rollicking, hilarious comedy, the Doublewide, Texas, gang is back and life in their tiny town has gotten crazier than ever! Just when things are looking up—the population has grown to seventeen mobile homes and a weekend farmers’ market—the rug is pulled out from under the residents yet again.
More about: