SR 8 Wildcat Creek erosion repairs bring daytime lane closures to McCleary

Nov 17, 2021 @ 7:17am

Drivers can expect daytime single lane closures on State Route 8 near McCleary, starting today.

Rognlin’s Inc. crews working for Washington State Department of Transportation will be making repairs to the embankment under the bridge at Wildcat Creek, milepost 5.01. 

Stream migration and heavy rains had triggered erosion near the bridge piers.

Work schedule:

  • Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 26.

Travelers are encouraged to slow down in work zones and watch for road crews.

WSDOT roadwork in Grays Harbor County is available online. Travelers can get real-time information using the WSDOT app and by signing up for email alerts.

