KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

SR 8 Elma Rest Area closes for annual maintenance

May 5, 2023 8:31AM PDT
Share
Photo from WSDOT

Officials say that travelers who use the Elma Safety Rest Area may need to plan ahead as they travel on State Route 8.

The facilities at the local site are scheduled to close for annual repairs by Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews.

From 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, through 3 p.m. Thursday, May 11, the restrooms will close.

Crews will be deep cleaning the facility, removing litter, cleaning up vegetation and repairing any damage.

The next available safety rest area is located 30 miles east at Maytown along southbound I-5 in Thurston County.

WSDOT operates Safety Rest Areas across the state to give travelers a place to take a break before continuing their journey.

Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.

Most Popular Posts

1

Final razor clam digs of spring season set starting May 4
2

GH Transit resuming WAVE shuttle on May 1
3

Over 38,000 European green crab caught this year; future efforts prioritize local waters
4

Dismal Nitch Rest Area closing for annual maintenance, April 30-May 8
5

Over $6 million coming locally though new funding for affordable housing

Recently Played

Watching AirplanesGary Allan
11:57pm
Barefoot Blue Jean NightJake Owen
11:54pm
Til You CantCody Johnson
11:51pm
Light On In The KitchenAshley Mcbryde
11:47pm
I Hold OnDierks Bentley
11:43pm
View Full Playlist