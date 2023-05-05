SR 8 Elma Rest Area closes for annual maintenance

Officials say that travelers who use the Elma Safety Rest Area may need to plan ahead as they travel on State Route 8.

The facilities at the local site are scheduled to close for annual repairs by Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews.

From 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, through 3 p.m. Thursday, May 11, the restrooms will close.

Crews will be deep cleaning the facility, removing litter, cleaning up vegetation and repairing any damage.

The next available safety rest area is located 30 miles east at Maytown along southbound I-5 in Thurston County.

WSDOT operates Safety Rest Areas across the state to give travelers a place to take a break before continuing their journey.

Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.