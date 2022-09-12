KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

SR 8 accident turns fatal for Oregon man

September 12, 2022 7:03AM PDT
A 21-year-old Oregon man died in a single vehicle collision over the weekend.

The Washington State Patrol shared the details of the fatal collision on State Route 8 outside McCleary.

According to a report, Harbor, OR resident Devon Miller was driving west on SR 8 at milepost 4 on Saturday when he lost control of his 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe and drove through the cable barrier in the median.

The Tahoe rolled before coming to rest on the eastbound embankment, ejecting Miller from the vehicle.

The report states that Miller was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

