SR 109 Spur closing Oct.30-Nov.1

Full daytime closures are coming for the SR 109 Spur in Hoquiam

Travelers who use the State Route 109 Spur are encouraged to plan ahead for several daytime full closures next week.

The closures are said to allow Washington State Department of Transportation crews to perform maintenance work and prepare for the winter storm season.

The SR 109 Spur will close to all traffic between US 101 and SR 109 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, Tuesday, Oct. 31, and Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Travelers will detour via US 101 and SR 109.

Check out the Washington State Department of Transportation’s winter driving web page for more tips and information.

WSDOT asks travelers to “know before you go” and get the most up-to-date roadway information before heading out. It’s also important for travelers to remember to slow down, increase their following distance and be alert for people using crosswalks or bike lanes, as they may be harder to see due to inclement weather.

Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map. Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates to get the latest information about road work on state highways in Grays Harbor County.