SR 109 near Seabrook opened ahead of schedule; more work ahead on SR 109

July 1, 2024 8:23AM PDT
Following the completion of major fish barrier removal work, State Route 109 south of Seabrook reopened to traffic over the weekend. 

The highway had been closed since Monday, June. 17.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says that crews completed the work ahead of schedule. While major roadwork has been completed, travelers can expect occasional one-way alternating traffic at the work zone into fall.

“The Washington State Department of Transportation appreciates travelers’ patience and understanding during the work.”


Crews plan other culvert replacement projects elsewhere on SR 109. Businesses remain open and accessible via detour routes.

Upcoming work and associated detours

SR 109 near Iron Springs
SR 109 at milepost 24.5 will close from 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 8, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4.

SR 109 west of Hoquiam
SR 109 at milepost 4.4 will close around the clock from 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 22 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up email updates for state highways in Grays Harbor County. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.

