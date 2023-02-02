KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

SR 109 in Taholah reopens fully to traffic

February 2, 2023 8:01AM PST
There is good news for people who travel on State Route 109 in Taholah at the Quinault Indian Nation. 

In early November, heavy rains triggered a slide that washed out the soil around a culvert under SR 109. WSDOT maintenance crews closed the southbound lane following an inspection of the hillside and roadway. 

During the closure, travelers experienced one-way alternating traffic and a reduced speed limit.

On Feb. 1, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation reopened the southbound lane of SR 109 just south of Capoeman Drive.

WSDOT’s emergency contractor, Rognlin’s, Inc., started clearing the slide located at milepost 39 in late December.

Crews rebuilt the hillside and repaired the roadway. 

Now both lanes are open, and the 50-mph speed limit is back in place.

