SR 107 Chehalis River Bridge could fully reopen by April 30
The two-year construction project on SR 107 Chehalis River Bridge outside Montesano is nearing completion.
The Washington State Department of Transportation says that as early as Friday, April 30, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation could fully reopen the newly restored State Route 107 Chehalis River Bridge and return to normal two-way travel.
This announcement comes following an extensive rehabilitation project on the bridge.
Weather permitting, Rognlin’s Inc. crews will pave the intersection of SR 107 and Minkler Road and install new pavement markers and guardrail at the job site through April.
During that work, travelers should continue to expect alternating conditions and delays of up to 15 minutes.
The bridge rehabilitation project, which has been underway since spring 2019, replaced deteriorating timber that supports the roadway leading up to the bridge, installed modern safety rails and repainted the entire 1958 steel structure to protect against corrosion.
“WSDOT would like to thank Grays Harbor County travelers for their patience during this important preservation work. The extensive project will help keep the bridge in good working order for the thousands of travelers who use the span every day.”
Advance information about roadwork on state highways in Grays Harbor County is available online. Real time information is available via the WSDOT app.
SR 107 – Chehalis River Bridge – Structure Rehabilitation
Project news
Why is WSDOT rehabilitating the SR 107 Chehalis River Bridge?
The 1958 SR 107 Chehalis River Bridge located south of Montesano is in need of repairs. This project replaces the timber on the south approach to the bridge, installs modern safety rails, and paints the entire steel structure on the bridge to protect against corrosion. Rehabilitating a crossing is more cost effective than total bridge replacement.
The End Result
A rehabilitated SR 107 Chehalis River Bridge will reduce maintenance costs to taxpayers and bring the south end of the bridge approach up to current standards. New paint will help preserve and protect the bridge against corrosion, extending it’s useful life for years to come.
Needs & benefits
- Reduce maintenance frequency and costs by replacing the deteriorated timber approach trestle with a concrete structure.
- Reduces severity of collisions by installing modern traffic barriers and guardrail.
- Preserves the steel trestle.
Timeline
- Fall 2016: Finalize structure rehabilitation plan
- September 13, 2016 Open House: Display Boards (pdf 1 MB) Invitation (pdf 238 kb).
- Spring 2019: Advertise construction contract for competitive bidding.
- Feb. 1, 2019: Contract awarded to Rognlin’s, Inc.
- April 29: Temporary speed limit reduction signs installed.
- Summer 2019: Construction begins.
- Spring 2020: Construction continues on the east-half of the bridge to replace the timber pilings.
- Winter 2020: Construction continues on the west-half of the bridge to replace the timber pilings.
- Spring 2021: Final paving, guardrail installation and intersection improvements wrap up.
- Spring/summer 2021: Project complete.
Funding
Financial Data for PIN 310702B, 310705B
Funding Source
Amount ($ in thousands)
2003 Gas Tax (Nickel Funding)
$0
2005 Gas Tax (TPA)
$0
Pre-Existing Funds (PEF)
$0
CWA
$25,164
Total
$25,164