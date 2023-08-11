Speed limit reduction on US 12 near Montesano starts Aug. 14

The speed limit on Highway 12 will reduce from 60 to 50 mph outside Montesano, and it will be under the new speed limit for approximately two years.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says that eastbound US 12 will see the lower speed limit through the Camp Creek work zone near Montesano starting on Monday, Aug. 14.

Travelers will see a reduced speed limit on eastbound US 12 from 60 mph to 50 mph between milepost 11.95 and milepost 13.3.

Crews are installing temporary lighting at the third work zone for fish habitat improvements under US 12.

This work will remove culverts that block fish migration under the highway. Crews will replace the culvert at Camp Creek with a new bridge.

The reduced speed limit will be enforceable as soon as signs are uncovered.

The temporary speed limit reduction will remain in effect until the project is complete by the end of 2025.

The Washington State Department of Transportation urges drivers to slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones to keep crews and all roadway users safe.

Travelers can get email updates for major roadwork on state highways in Grays Harbor County. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and real-time map.