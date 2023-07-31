Speed limit reduced near Elma on US 12 starting Aug. 1

The Washington State Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that by Tuesday, Aug. 1, a longer section of westbound US 12 through Elma will have a reduced 50 mph speed limit.

Drivers will see the speed limit reduced from 60 mph to 50 mph between milepost 16.83 and milepost 20.09, at the entrances to the downtown area from the highway.

The project causing the reduction is to replace the culvert at Vance Creek with a new bridge.

This is the second of three work zones that travelers will see on US 12 as crews will work to remove culverts that block fish migration under the highway.

The reduced speed limit will be enforceable as soon as signs are uncovered.

The temporary speed limit reduction will remain in effect until the project is complete by the end of 2025.

The Washington State Department of Transportation urges drivers to slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones to keep crews and all roadway users safe.

Travelers can get email updates for major roadwork on state highways in Grays Harbor County. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and real-time map.