Speed limit changes coming to SR 109

Jun 25, 2020 @ 7:57am

Copalis Beach, WA – Permanent speed limit changes are coming to SR 109 near Copalis Beach.

The WSDOT says that as soon as Tuesday, June 30, travelers will notice new speed limit signs along State Route 109 south of Seabrook.

They say crews will install new 40-mile-per-hour speed limit signs between mileposts 23.2 and 26.9. 

The existing posted speed limit in that area has been 50 miles per hour.

They say the speed limit changes are the result of a recent WSDOT engineering study. 

The lowered speed limits will be enforceable as soon as new signs are posted.

