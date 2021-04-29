Special hunt permit application deadline May 26
Hunters can submit special hunt applications through May 26 for 2021 deer, elk, mountain goat, moose, bighorn sheep, and fall turkey seasons in Washington.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will conduct a random drawing from this year’s applicants to select 2021 permit winners in June. Qualified hunters with a special permit gain the opportunity to hunt at special times or places authorized by a general hunting license. Special hunt permits offer a chance to participate in a unique hunt while directly supporting conservation and management in Washington.
To apply for a deer or elk special permit, hunters must first buy a hunting license before applying with their preferred hunt choices. Applicants for mountain goat, moose, and bighorn sheep do not need to buy a license before they apply.
Instructions and details on applying for special permit hunts begin on page 16 of Washington’s 2021 Big Game Hunting Seasons and Regulations pamphlet, available online and in print at dealer locations across the state.
“As you’re applying for special hunts, please make sure you update and check your contact information,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager. “Each year, we sadly receive hundreds of returned special permits because of invalid mailing addresses.”
WDFW offices remain closed to the public, however hunters can buy applications and licenses from license vendors statewide or on WDFW’s website They must submit their applications on the website or call 1-877-945-3492 toll-free. Hunters buying and applying online must create a username and password in the department’s WILD system.
Most special hunt permit applications cost $7.10 for residents, $110.50 for non-residents, and $3.80 for youth under age 16. Resident applications for mountain goats, bighorn sheep ram, moose, and “quality” categories for deer and elk run $13.70.
WDFW will post the results of the special hunt permit drawing online by the end of June. WDFW will also notify winners by mail or email by mid-July.
