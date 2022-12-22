Win
Club 953
Volunteer Opportunities
Nominate your First Responder of the Month
Concerts
Shows
The Luceman – Mornings
Afternoons with Rick Moyer
Evenings with Lia Knight
After Midnight with Granger Smith
B-Dub Radio
Bob Kingsley’s Top 40 Countdown
Rise Up Country with John Ritter
American Country Countdown
Contact
Playlist
Show Schedule
Advertise With Us
Connect With Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Listen To Us
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart
KIX 95.3
Win
Club 953
Volunteer Opportunities
Nominate your First Responder of the Month
Concerts
Shows
The Luceman – Mornings
Afternoons with Rick Moyer
Evenings with Lia Knight
After Midnight with Granger Smith
B-Dub Radio
Bob Kingsley’s Top 40 Countdown
Rise Up Country with John Ritter
American Country Countdown
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
View Playlist History
/
The KIX Afternoon Show w/Rick Moyer
Special Holiday Programs!
December 22, 2022 1:29AM PST
Share
Stay tuned, the Holiday schedule is coming soon!
Most Popular Posts
1
Granger Smith Stars In Moonrise Debuting on PureFlix December 15th
2
NY Time's Food Columnist Melissa Clark Talks Holiday Meals
3
Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation for November storms in Grays Harbor and other counties
4
Aberdeen City Council meeting changes being proposed
5
Man arrested on sexually motivated charges after chasing student in South Aberdeen
Recently Played
Wild As Her
Corey Kent
1:34pm
Thank God
Kane Brown / Katelyn Brown
1:28pm
Everyone She Knows
Kenny Chesney
1:24pm
Good Day For Living
Joe Nichols
1:21pm
What My World Spins Around
Jordan Davis
1:14pm
View Full Playlist
You Might Also Like
The KIX Morning Show w/ The Luceman
NY Time's Food Columnist Melissa Clark Talks Holiday Meals
Harbor News
Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation for November storms in Grays Harbor and other counties
Harbor News
Aberdeen City Council meeting changes being proposed