Special Fish Committee virtual meeting to discuss Grays Harbor salmon on June 14

June 6, 2024 8:31AM PDT
Photo created by KXRO using WDFW logo

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will be holding a special Fish Committee virtual meeting on June 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to their announcement, during that special meeting Commissioners will review policy on Grays Harbor salmon management.

Grays Harbor Salmon Management Presentation

 

Also at the meeting, the committee will hear updates on Columbia River American shad and the resident native trout harvest management policy, future meeting planning and general discussion.

The virtual webinar meeting will be held via Zoom and TVW links or by phone with access available on the Commission webpage.

