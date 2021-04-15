South Bend Schools to offer four days of school a week for all students
The South Bend School District will offer in-person school four days per week for all grades beginning May 3, 2021.
Superintendent Jon Tienhaara says that this decision comes after the announcement by Governor Jay Inslee that Washington State would reduce school distancing standards for students as recommended by the CDC and with the support of the Pacific County Health Department.
When students return, both A and B cohorts will be meeting in-person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30 am to 2:20 pm. Wednesday remains a remote learning day.
Though the distancing requirement for students who are wearing face coverings is being reduced to 3 ft., all previous health precautions remain. A summary of these are found below:
- All students and staff on campus are required to wear face coverings;
- Distancing between adults and students remain at 6 ft as required by WA Dept. of Health;
- Students unable to wear face coverings (such as when eating) must remain 6 ft. distanced;
- Daily health attestations are required prior to entering school buses and/or campus;
- Students and staff are still encouraged to practice safe hygiene, wash their hands, and remain vigilant.
As mandated by the governor, parents who wish their children continue distance learning will have that option for the remainder of this school year. We will continue to cooperate with the health department and will follow their continued guidance.
The schedule for all schools will remain largely the same. In-person school will continue on Mondays and Tuesdays, Wednesday will be a remote day, and in-person school will resume again on Thursdays and Fridays. Dismissal remains at 2:20 pm.
School administrators have planned different eating arrangements in order to safely welcome back both student A and B cohorts concurrently. Athletics remain under the current guidance and no additional changes are expected at this time.
We are all excited to see our students 4 days a week! We are hopeful school conditions continue to improve and that we are allowed to continue movement toward normality. If anyone has questions, please feel free to contact your respective school office.