South Bend School Foundation in process of forming

Nov 4, 2020 @ 6:25am

The South Bend School District announced that there is a foundation forming to assist students.

In a blog post, Superintendent Dr. Jon Tienhaara announced that there is a group currently working on establishing a “South Bend School Foundation”.  

The goal of the foundation would be “to enhance the academic needs of students P-12 as well as our post graduate students in college or trade schools.”

According to the post, the people behind the foundation are working with an attorney in Tacoma in conjunction with the Cheney Foundation and are hopeful the foundation will be up and running by this summer.  

Currently, there is an effort to develop a data bank of supporters to aid in Foundation news and support.

A letter was drafted to allow residents to provide your contact information.  

“We are very excited about the establishment of this Foundation.  It will serve as a conduit for people to support South Bend kids through an easy tax-deductible manner in a variety of ways.  More news will be forthcoming as we learn more about our progress and a timetable to completion.”

The letter was signed

 “Yours in Kids,

Mike Morris

Bunny Williams

Emma Rose”

