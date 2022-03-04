      Weather Alert

South Bend School District look to fill board vacancy

Mar 4, 2022 @ 6:42am

The South Bend School District is in need of a new Director to fill a vacant position on their board.

In a notice posted to their website, the district states that they are looking for a person to fill a vacant Board of Directors position in District 1.

Dave Eastham had been elected to that seat in the 2019 election.

The reason behind the vacancy were not released.

Applications are being accepted to fill the seat for the remainder of the term to November 2022. 

In order to qualify for the position, residents must be a registered voter over the age of 18 and live within District 1 of the South Bend School District.

An application has also been posted to the website.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Superintendent Jon Tienhaara at 360-875-6041.

Applications are due no later than 2:00 PM, March 10, 2022..

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  
Most Popular Posts
Check Out Some Recent Episodes of Facebook Showdown!
Department of Health launches science contest for high school students
House adopts Rep. Walsh’s amendment to keep doors open at Naselle Youth Camp
New CDC masking guidance could lead to new regulations within Washington
Meeting regarding upcoming HIV curriculum at Aberdeen schools; parents must attend to opt students out
Connect With Us Listen To Us On