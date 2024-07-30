KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

South Bend man arrested for Aberdeen stabbing

July 30, 2024 7:08AM PDT
Share
Photo and logo from Aberdeen Police Department

A 27-year-old South Bend man was taken into custody on Monday after assaulting an Aberdeen resident with a knife.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, at about 8:46 pm on Sunday, Aberdeen Police received a call regarding a stabbing that occurred near the intersection of E. State Street and S. “F” Street. 

When officers arrived, they said they contacted the 27-year-old victim who had puncture wounds to his stomach. The Aberdeen Fire Department responded and transported the victim to the Harbor Regional Health Hospital. 

Photo from Aberdeen Police Department

The scene was secured while officers investigated and spoke with witnesses.

Aberdeen officers, with the assistance of the Grays Habor Sheriff’s Office, the Hoquiam Police Department, and the Cosmopolis Police Department searched the area for the suspect who was last seen walking away from the area but were unable to locate him. 

The suspect, who was identified through the investigation, was located later that evening and arrested at his home in South Bend by the South Bend Police Department.

Aberdeen Police Detectives served a search warrant on the suspect’s home and evidence related to the crime was seized.

The suspect was booked into the Aberdeen jail for assault 1st degree.

The victim and suspect were acquaintances. 

APD says that the reason for the assault is still unclear. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Most Popular Posts

1

The Tennino Music Fest is Set For July 21, & 22, 2023 with Headliners Danny Vernon and The Olson Bros Band
2

Maddie & Tae to Perform on PBS's "A Capitol Fourth" Concert!
3

Hoquiam included among more than $300 million to support clean water projects
4

Senator Kevin Van De Wege running for WA Lands Commissioner
5

Multi-platinum recording artist Mary Lambert to headline Grays Harbor Pride Festival

Recently Played

We WentRandy Houser
11:57pm
Mind On YouGeorge Birge (New Artist) Debut Single
11:54pm
Sounds Like The RadioZach Top (New Artist, Debut Single)
11:50pm
Parking Lot PartyLee Brice
11:47pm
Take Her HomeKenny Chesney
11:44pm
View Full Playlist