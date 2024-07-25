South Bend library temporarily closes after mold found

The South Bend Timberland Library has been closed temporarily due to health and safety concerns.

Following a fire outside the building in March, which led to shattered windows and the relocation of library materials, Timberland Regional Library (TRL) engaged their insurance company to conduct an inspection.

During the inspection, concerns arose about potential mold, rot, and other building issues. Additional testing has confirmed the presence of mold.

Out of an abundance of caution, TRL Administration, in consultation with the Facilities Committee of the TRL Board of Trustees, made the decision to close the library, as of Wednesday of this week, until comprehensive testing can be completed, and all necessary mitigation measures are taken.

As the South Bend Library is a city-owned building, TRL is actively working with city officials to ensure these issues are addressed promptly and effectively.

During the closure, patron holds normally available at the South Bend Library will be moved to the Raymond Branch.

Information about programming for South Bend and mobile library services will be shared as those decisions are made.

“TRL appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the community during this time.”

Updates regarding the reopening of the library will be communicated through the library’s website, email, and social media channels.

The health and safety of patrons and staff are the top priority, and the library will remain closed until the environment is deemed safe for everyone.

For questions regarding the South Bend Library facility, patrons may contact the City of South Bend directly. For further information about TRL’s collection or services, patrons can contact their local library or email [email protected].