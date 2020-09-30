South Bend Jr/Sr High School announces in-person restart date
With Mike Morris Elementary in South Bend restarting in-person learning this week, now high school students will be starting as well.
Superintendent Jon Tienhaara announced that after receiving guidance from the Pacific County Health Department and Dr. Steven Krager, South Bend Jr. Sr. High School will reopen under a hybrid model for students grades 7-12 on Monday, October 12, 2020.
Mike Morris Elementary School reopened to grades K-6 on Monday, September 28.
South Bend Early Learning will be opening Monday, October 5.
Tienhaara says that school staff are putting final details together for the safe return of 7-12 students.
The students will be coming into the school on a hybrid model similar to the elementary school, with Group A students will attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays and Group B students will attend school on Thursdays and Fridays.
Wednesday will remain as a remote learning day.
The school day (Mon/Tues/Thu/Fri) will be from 8:30 am to 2:20 pm, with doors opening at 8:00 am. Families with siblings in both elementary and jr. sr. high school will be grouped together, as will siblings in preschool.
“All of us at South Bend Schools are excited for the return of our students! We will be releasing more information as we continue to plan. Thank you for your patience and please let us know if you have questions or concerns.”
Face coverings will be required for all students and staff members and students will be distanced according to health department guidelines.
Parents will be required to submit a text message and/or email each morning that attests their student does not show symptoms of COVID-19.
Parents with questions should contact the school office at 360-875-6041.
School principal Jason Nelson can also be reached at: [email protected].