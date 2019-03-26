South Bend Booster Club alive and well!

I had the honor of having Joelle Springer and her son Jayden in the studio today to talk about the South Bend Booster club. Joelle and several other parents have revived the organization that supports local students from K-12th grade by raising funds, supporting and helping families. They do several events during the year such as Easter Basket Bingo that is coming up soon. You can find out more on their Facebook Page.

Thanks for coming in you guys! Always a pleasure to hang out with folks making our community better!