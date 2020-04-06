South Beach Regional Fire Authority purchases former Levee Lumber
The South Beach Regional Fire Authority has purchased the former Levee Lumber property in Westport.
In a release from Fire Chief Dennis Benn, he tells KXRO that their Commissioners have entered into a contract for the purchase of the Levee Lumber property, located at 805 State Route 105.
They say that negotiations for this site began in October of 2019 and closed In March 0f 2020.
The purchase price was negotiated at $375,000 to be paid off over a period of annual installments.
This property is said to alight with the South Beach Regional Fire Authority’s Strategic Plan for improved station facilities and will provide improved service and insurance ratings to a greater number of citizens in the South Beach area.
“It is our desire to plan for sustainability and recovery of your fire department in the event of a natural disaster like a tsunami, major flood or other disasters. The Levee Lumber property is centrally located, allowing improved response to most of our fire and aid calls.”
Plans to improve facilities on the South Beach are said to have started in 2009 when the City of Westport hired Emergency Services Consulting Incorporated to perform an “Emergency Masterplan” study of the Westport Fire Department. That plan identified several deficiencies of the Westport Fire Station which hindered improvement and service delivery to the citizens of the community.
“As we plan and evaluate fire station granting or funding options, the building will be utilized as a classroom and training area.”
According to the release, Phase 1 of a project to evaluate the current structure and determine the next steps towards a new Fire Station will begin in 2021.
They remind residents that while they have purchased the property, it is not currently manned at this time and if residents are in need of emergency assistance please call 911.
More information on the fire authority can be found at www.SBRFA.org or through their office number (360)268 9832.