Something to Be Proud Of: Blake Shelton to host all-star Opry fundraiser for Troy Gentry Foundation

Average Joes EntertainmentBlake Shelton will host an all-star concert at the Grand Ole Opry as the first major fundraiser for the Troy Gentry Foundation.

Troy’s wife Angie started the non-profit to honor her late husband, who was killed in a helicopter crash last fall, shortly before Montgomery Gentry was set to perform.

So far, Jimmie Allen, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Eddie Montgomery, Justin Moore, Craig Morgan, Jon Pardi, and Rascal Flatts have all signed on for the Wednesday, January 9 fundraiser, with more talent to be added.

The Troy Gentry Foundation will help fund causes that were close to the singer’s heart, like cancer research, military families and music education

