Snow Delays for December 28, 2021

Dec 28, 2021 @ 6:25am

*UPDATE* Grays Harbor Transit: There will be no fixed route bus service today. Admin Office in Aberdeen is closed.

*UPDATE* City of Aberdeen Offices: Closed. (Essential services still in operation)

Grays Harbor College: 2 Hours Late

Aberdeen School District: ASD5 Athletic Director John Crabb has announced that Aberdeen High School sporting events during Winter Break are canceled.

These include:

  • Girls Wrestling on Wednesday, Dec. 29
  • Aberdeen vs. Hoquiam Boys’ Basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 29,
  • Aberdeen vs. Hoquiam Girls Basketball on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Raymond High School: Tuesday’s boys and girls basketball games have been postponed due to the expected road conditions. No make-up dates have been decided on yet.

*UPDATE* Coastal Community Action Program (CCAP): 1 Hours Late: Opens at 9am.
