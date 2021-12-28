Snow Delays for December 28, 2021
*UPDATE* Grays Harbor Transit: There will be no fixed route bus service today. Admin Office in Aberdeen is closed.
*UPDATE* City of Aberdeen Offices: Closed. (Essential services still in operation)
Grays Harbor College: 2 Hours Late
Aberdeen School District: ASD5 Athletic Director John Crabb has announced that Aberdeen High School sporting events during Winter Break are canceled.
These include:
- Girls Wrestling on Wednesday, Dec. 29
- Aberdeen vs. Hoquiam Boys’ Basketball on Wednesday, Dec. 29,
- Aberdeen vs. Hoquiam Girls Basketball on Thursday, Dec. 30.
Raymond High School: Tuesday’s boys and girls basketball games have been postponed due to the expected road conditions. No make-up dates have been decided on yet.
*UPDATE* Coastal Community Action Program (CCAP): 1 Hours Late: Opens at 9am.