Smart trash cans coming to Aberdeen

February 15, 2024 8:54AM PST
The Aberdeen City Council on Wednesday approved entering into an agreement to install smart trash receptacles in Downtown Aberdeen.

The agreement would be for 60 months with Big Belly Solar LLC for the monthly lease of 8 trash receptacles within the city. 

This agreement comes following the results of the 2023 Community Survey that included the concern for trash in public spaces, especially downtown, according to the city. 

Councilmember Stan Sidor spoke during the meeting about these concerns and the benefits of the new receptacles.


According to the city, staff selected three different styles of receptacles to lease and place throughout the downtown.

Sidor added that these would not be the first of their kind within Aberdeen.


According to Sidor, the total cost would be $46,919.

 

More information:

