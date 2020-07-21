Six new Pacific County COVID-19 cases confirmed
Pacific County Health and Human Services announced that they have received notice of six new positive cases of COVID-19.
These cases bring the total for Pacific County to 25 cases.
There are currently seven cases being monitored by public health nurses.
Of the six recently discovered cases, three cases are a household, two cases are another household, and one case resulted after a family gathering.
There are no known contacts between these groups at this time.
Some of these individuals are symptomatic while others are asymptomatic, and all individuals are in isolation at home.
Pacific County Health says that they will continue to investigate these most recent cases and strongly encourages the public to;
- limit non-essential travel
- maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons
- practice personal protective measures to include:
- correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public
- washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and
- avoid touching your face.
For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.