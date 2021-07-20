Six local residents to be interviewed for vacant PUD Commissioner seat
Six local residents have put in their name to fill the vacancy on the Grays Harbor Public Utility District Board of Commissioners.
Announced this week were the individuals looking to replace retired Commissioner Russ Skolrood.
According to the PUD, the applicants include;
- Jasmine Dickhoff
- Ryan Eide
- Kathy Hoder
- Dustin Johnson
- Jon Martin
- Kyle Scott
Commissioner Dave Timmons said he was optimistic about the group who applied.
At their meeting on Monday, PUD Commissioner Arie Callaghan said that they will begin interviewing the applicants this week.
A Special Meeting has been scheduled for the majority of the day on Wednesday to conduct the interviews.
Whoever is chosen to replace Skolrood must live within District 3, covering the northwest side of the county, including Hoquiam, Ocean Shores, Wishkah, and Quinault.