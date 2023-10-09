KIX 95.3 KIX 95.3 Logo

Single vehicle McCleary accident injures driver; DUI cited as factor

October 9, 2023 8:03AM PDT
Logo from Washington State Patrol

A McCleary man was injured after driving under the influence into a tree.

The Washington State Patrol shared a report following the accident Sunday morning.

According to officials, a 53-year-old McCleary man was driving west on SR 108 around 12:30am on Sunday when he left the roadway.

An investigation by WSP indicates that the man failed to stop at a stop sign, taking his 2019 Ford F350 off the roadway before striking a tree.

He was transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center for his injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The man was reportedly driving under the influence at the time.

Charges of DUI are pending.

