Single-vehicle accident injures woman

June 28, 2024 8:04AM PDT
A 50-year-old woman was seriously injured following a single-vehicle accident outside McCleary.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the woman from Steilacoom, WA was driving west on SR 8 Thursday evening in a 2006 Toyota Sienna when she lost control.

Her vehicle left the roadway, striking multiple trees, and coming to rest in the ditch.

Following the accident, the Steilacoom woman was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for her injuries.

The woman was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident according to WSP. 

Drugs and alcohol were not involved.

