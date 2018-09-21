Singer Songwriter Shawn Williams Was on the Kix Morning Show!
Kix 95.3's The Luceman with Shawn Williams
Singer Songwriter Shawn Willams stopped by the Kix 95.3 morning show today (9-21-18) She Chatted with Kix 95.3 Morning show host The Luceman about what she’s been up to the past year, including releasing a new Album called “Motel Livin'” And performed her original tunes “To See You” & “Touch, Love, Rub” Check out the interview and live performance below!
In the next clip Shawn performs her original song “To See You”
And Shawn performs another of her original songs called “Touch, Love, Rub”