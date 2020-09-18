Sign up your child for the after school program- virtually
My wife, Amy Moyer, was my guest on the KIX Morning show. She is the after school coordinator for Robert Gray Elementary in the Aberdeen School District. Four of the schools got grants for the after school program that starts soon virtually using ZOOM. To sign your child up give Amy an email [email protected]
BeccaPellegrini -McDermeth
[email protected]
Deborah Chapin -AJ West
[email protected]
Doreen Conrad-MJH
[email protected]
Amy Moyer- Robert Gray
[email protected]
The 21st Century after school program will be in Miller Jr. High, McDermeth Elementary, A.J. West and Robert Gray.
The program is there for children that can use a little extra help with their home work and would enjoy enrichment activities. The grant also provides a snack and sack dinner. Aberdeen school district partners with the YMCA, and Timberland Regional Libraries to bring quality programming to our students