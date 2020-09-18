      Weather Alert

Sign up your child for the after school program- virtually

Sep 18, 2020 @ 7:31am

My wife, Amy Moyer, was my guest on the KIX Morning show.  She is the after school coordinator for Robert Gray Elementary in the Aberdeen School District.  Four of the schools got grants for the after school program that starts soon virtually using ZOOM.  To sign your child up give Amy an email [email protected] 

BeccaPellegrini -McDermeth

[email protected]

Deborah Chapin -AJ West

[email protected]

Doreen Conrad-MJH

[email protected]

Amy Moyer- Robert Gray

[email protected]

The 21st Century after school program will be in Miller Jr. High, McDermeth Elementary, A.J. West and Robert Gray.

The program is there for children that can use a little extra help with their home work and would enjoy enrichment activities.  The grant also provides a snack and sack dinner. Aberdeen school district partners with the YMCA, and Timberland Regional Libraries to bring quality programming to our students

September 2020
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  
Most Popular Posts
COVID-19 patient transferred to Stafford Creek
Music program and some staff brought back to Aberdeen School District
United For Justice
AOE SALUTE a Teacher, Nominate Here!
$50 Million in assistance for Washington fishing and shellfish industries