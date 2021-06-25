      Weather Alert

Shooting and death in Cosmopolis under investigation

Jun 25, 2021 @ 6:54am

An investigation is underway following a reported shooting and death in Cosmopolis.

According to a release from Cosmopolis Police Chief Casey Stratton, Officers were dispatched early Friday morning to a residence on I Street for a shooting.

The responding officer, with assistance of the Aberdeen Police Department, secured the scene and a 25-year-old Cosmopolis man was found deceased.

A 49-year-old Cosmopolis woman was detained for questioning.

Detectives with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and the Cosmopolis Police Department are continuing this investigation. 

No arrest had been made at the time of the release.

June 2021
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930  
Most Popular Posts
The Plank Island Theatre Company Premiers "Writing Wrongs" This Thursday Night!
The Olson Bros Dropped by Kix 95.3 This Morning!
Stafford Creek Correctional Officer dies from COVID-19
Facebook Showdown 6/18/21
Bicycle vs vehicle hit and run on SR 109
Connect With Us Listen To Us On