Sheriff Rick Scott not filing for office; announces retirement at end of term

Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott has announced that he will not be seeking a third term as Sheriff, retiring at the end of the year after 45 years in local law enforcement.
Scott joined the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office in July 1977, serving his entire law enforcement career within the agency.
Scott said that the decision not to run was based on personal medical issues that have come up recently, but his intent had been to run.
During that time he had served as Deputy, Detective, Sergeant, Chief Criminal Deputy, and Undersheriff before being appointed Sheriff following the retirement of Sheriff Mike Whelan.
Whelan announced his retirement in 2012 after 35 years with the department. Whelan started at the office in July 1977 along with Scott.
Scott was appointed to the Sheriff role following that retirement, first winning election to the office in 2014.
In addition to his local leadership, Scott has also served as President of the board of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs since 2021.
Scott will serve out the remainder of his term.
Scott has endorsed Chief Civil Deputy, and Chief of the Investigations Division, Darrin Wallace, who announced his intent to run for the seat.
Former Brier Police Chief and McCleary resident Michael Catlett has also announced his intent to file for the seat.