Shelton man ejected from car in Pacific County accident
A Shelton man was ejected from his vehicle after striking a retaining wall in Pacific County.
The Washington State Patrol issued a report following an accident in Pacific County on Sunday afternoon around 4pm.
According to their report, a 65-year old Shelton man was driving north on SR 101 when he approached the Chinook Tunnel, lost control, and struck the southbound retaining wall.
The man’s 1999 Toyota Camry rolled before coming to rest on its top.
The driver was ejected from the car during the roll and came to rest in the roadway.
WSP says that it does not appear the man was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.
The man was airlifted to Oregon Health & Science University with his injuries. His current condition is not known.
Drugs or alcohol were not involved.