      Weather Alert

Shelton man ejected from car in Pacific County accident

Nov 15, 2021 @ 9:59am

A Shelton man was ejected from his vehicle after striking a retaining wall in Pacific County.

The Washington State Patrol issued a report following an accident in Pacific County on Sunday afternoon around 4pm.

According to their report, a 65-year old Shelton man was driving north on SR 101 when he approached the Chinook Tunnel, lost control, and struck the southbound retaining wall.

The man’s 1999 Toyota Camry rolled before coming to rest on its top.

The driver was ejected from the car during the roll and came to rest in the roadway.

WSP says that it does not appear the man was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The man was airlifted to Oregon Health & Science University with his injuries. His current condition is not known.

Drugs or alcohol were not involved.

November 2021
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  
Most Popular Posts
Immanuel Baptist Church in Hoquiam Hosts Free Thanksgiving Dinner
Razor clam digs approved to begin Nov. 16
Cope takes lead in Montesano; RFA failing
DeElaina Moore is the local Police Behavioral Navigator
Aberdeen adding Ocean Shores employee as new City Engineer
Connect With Us Listen To Us On