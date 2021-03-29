Shannon Patterson will be next Wishkah Valley Principal
Wishkah, WA – The Wishkah Valley School District has announced that Shannon Patterson will be the next K-12 school Principal.
The board of directors approved Patterson’s contract at Wishkah Valley’s regularly scheduled school board meeting.
The District says that Patterson has been a long time successful K-12 music and Spanish teacher at Wishkah Valley.
Patterson replaces Edwina Hargrave who will be retiring at the end of this school year.
Patterson will begin transitioning into the principal role throughout the end of the current school year and will formally take over as the Principal of Wishkah Valley on July 1.
Superintendent Donald Hay says that Patterson distinguished herself for the position through her sense of professionalism, commitment to excellence, love for the community and children of the Wishkah Valley, and her enthusiasm and energy.
He adds that “Finally, I would like to thank all of the members of the search committee, the staff of Wishkah School, and the parents and community members who provided input and feedback throughout the search process.”