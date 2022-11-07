Shania Twain Live at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle April 29th 2023 On Sale Now

GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING ICON SHANIA TWAIN ANNOUNCES BRAND NEW ALBUM “QUEEN OF ME” AND MASSIVE GLOBAL TOUR

Shania Twain hits the road with special guest Lindsay Ell in 2023! The show comes to Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on April 29th 2023! Tickets are on Sale Now! To purchase tickets just click HERE!!

Gearing up for another monumental chapter, five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend and the best-selling female artist in country music history Shania Twain will release her new album, Queen of Me, on February 3, 2023. It notably stands out as her sixth original full-length offering, first record since 2017, and official debut for her new label partner Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.

On November 14th at 3pm PT/6pm ET, Shania will join celebrated TV personality Nancy O’Dell for TalkShopLive where fans can hear stories around the making of Queen of Me and pre-order special autographed editions of the album and special box sets. Link HERE.

To celebrate this next era in style, she will also embark on a global 49-date Queen of Me Tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour marks the first time fans around the world will get to see the queen in all of her glory in nearly five years, following a highly successful Vegas residency run. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the tour.

The Queen of Me Tour kicks off on Friday, April 28th at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and makes stops across North America and Europe in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin and more before wrapping up on September 26th at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, UK.

“Let’s go girls..”, the Queen has returned.

TICKETS: Are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

Additionally, Shania and Live Nation have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania’s “Queen Of Me” Tour will be donated to SKC. Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, SKC provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship. SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support and group activities, as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse. These children are learning the skills to cope with and overcome family hardships which, in turn improves their ability to succeed in school. For more information about Shania Kids Can, please visit: www.shaniakidscan.com

ALBUM: Pre-order/Pre-save Queen of Me—HERE.

She excitedly heralds the highly anticipated album with a new song entitled “Last Day of Summer.” Listen to “Last Day of Summer”—HERE. The track unfolds as a nostalgic and cinematic anthem set in the final moments of everyone’s favorite season. Delicate guitar melts into a steady beat and big screen-worthy strings as she nostalgically recalls, “The last time we were together the first thing I remember every time September comes.”

Shania will make it feel like summer forever, like only she can…