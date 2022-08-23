Sgt. Krohn retires from HPD; takes new role with Hoquiam School District

Now former Hoquiam Police Sergeant Shane Krohn has retired.

After nearly 34 years of serving the citizens of Hoquiam, Krohn called off-duty for the final time on Monday.

It was announced at the Hoquiam City Council meeting that Krohn’s first day at the department was March 1, 1989, making him the longest tenured officer in the department at retirement.

During his time with Hoquiam Police, Krohn served in a number of roles, including serving as DARE officer for ten years, even earning the Washington DARE Officer of the Year recognition in 2000.

Now, Krohn returns to local schools as it was announced that he would be moving from police work to the role of Athletic Director for the Hoquiam School District.

During his over three decade career with Hoquiam Police, Krohn served on the GH Special Response Team, as evidence supervisor, fire investigator, detective, firearms instructor, and detective sergeant, in addition to other roles.

Hoquiam Police Chief Joe Strong said that “The institutional knowledge Shane leaves with cannot be replaced. He truly left the Hoquiam PD better than when he found it 34 years ago.”

Krohn stated at the city council meeting that his first day with the school district was Friday.