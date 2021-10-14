Seven days of clam digging starts on Tuesday, October 19
Seven days of razor clam digging has been approved starting Tuesday, October 19.
The Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife approved digging from October 19 through October 25, 2021 after toxin tests confirmed the clams were safe to eat.
Long Beach and Twin Harbors will once again be open each day of the upcoming dig, with Copalis and Mocrocks will open on alternating days.
Specific low tides for openers (digging allowed from 12: 00 P.M. (noon) through 11:59 P.M.):
- Oct. 19, Tuesday, 6: 47 P.M.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Oct. 20, Wednesday, 7: 23 P.M.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Oct. 21, Thursday, 7: 58 P.M.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Oct. 22, Friday, 8: 32 P.M.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Oct. 23, Saturday, 9: 07 P.M.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Oct. 24, Sunday, 9: 43 P.M.; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Oct. 25, Monday, 10: 25 P.M.; +0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
All digs through the end of 2021 are scheduled to have increased limits, with each licensed digger allowed to keep 20 clams instead of the usual 15. This change comes after toxins eliminated much of the prior season and increased populations along the coast.
Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 20 clams they dig.
WDFW has also tentatively scheduled dozens of additional digging dates in 2021.
TENTATIVE DATES
- Nov. 3, Wednesday, 6:16 P.M.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Nov. 4, Thursday, 7:01 P.M.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Nov. 5, Friday, 7:46 P.M.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Nov. 6, Saturday, 8:33 P.M.; -1.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Nov. 7, Sunday, 8:23 P.M.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Nov. 8, Monday, 9:16 P.M.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Nov. 9, Tuesday, 10:13 P.M.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Nov. 10, Wednesday, 11:16 P.M.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Nov. 16, Tuesday, 4:50 P.M.; 0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Nov. 17, Wednesday, 5:28 P.M.; 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Nov. 18, Thursday, 6:03 P.M.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Nov. 19, Friday, 6:37 P.M.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Nov. 20, Saturday, 7:10 P.M.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Nov. 21, Sunday, 7:44 P.M.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Nov. 22, Monday, 8:21 P.M.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Nov. 23, Tuesday, 9:00 PM +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Nov. 24, Wednesday, 9:43 P.M.; +0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Dec. 1, Wednesday, 4:09 P.M.; +0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Dec. 2, Thursday, 4:58 P.M.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Dec. 3, Friday, 5:45 P.M.; -1.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Dec. 4, Saturday, 6:32 P.M.; -1.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Dec. 5, Sunday, 7:20 P.M.; -2.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Dec. 6, Monday, 8:09 P.M.; -1.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Dec. 7, Tuesday, 8:59 P.M.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Dec. 8, Wednesday, 9:51 P.M.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Dec. 9, Thursday, 10:45 P.M.; +0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Dec. 15, Wednesday, 4:28 P.M.; +0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Dec. 16, Thursday, 5:07 P.M.; +0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Dec. 17, Friday, 5:43 P.M.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Dec. 18, Saturday, 6:18 P.M.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Dec. 19, Sunday, 6:52 P.M.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Dec. 20, Monday, 7:27 P.M.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Dec. 21, Tuesday, 8:02 P.M.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Dec. 22, Wednesday, 8:38 P.M.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Dec. 23, Thursday, 9:16 P.M.; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Dec. 30, Thursday, 3:49 P.M.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Dec. 31, Friday, 4:42 P.M.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Details of those dates can be found at https://wdfw.wa.gov/news/wdfw-announces-62-days-tentative-razor-clam-digs-2021.
All tentative dates are dependent on final marine toxin testing, which usually occurs about a week or less prior to each set of openings.
No digging is allowed before noon during digs when low tide occurs in the afternoon or evening.
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.
Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available from WDFW’s licensing website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/login, and from hundreds of license vendors around the state. WDFW recommends buying your license before visiting coastal beach communities for this razor clam season.
More information can be found on WDFW’s razor clam webpage at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/razor-clams.
To learn more about razor clam abundance, population densities at various beaches, and how seasons are set, visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/razor-clams#management.
Locations:
- Long Beach, which extends from the Columbia River to Leadbetter Point.
- Twin Harbors Beach, which extends from Cape Shoalwater to the south jetty at the mouth of Grays Harbor.
- Copalis Beach, which extends from the Grays Harbor north jetty to the Copalis River, and includes Ocean Shores, Oyhut, Ocean City and Copalis areas.
- Mocrocks Beach, which extends from the Copalis River to the southern boundary of the Quinault Reservation near the Moclips River, including Iron Springs, Roosevelt Beach, Pacific Beach and Moclips.