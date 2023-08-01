SEPA public comment period open for Terminal 4 Expansion & Redevelopment Project

The Port of Grays Harbor tells KXRO that they have issued a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS) for the Port’s Terminal 4 Expansion & Redevelopment Project.

A public comment period is now open.

Officials say that based on the number of supporting documents and studies, the Port has established a 30-day comment period for public review instead of the 14-day period required by State law.

“The Terminal 4 Expansion & Redevelopment Project is critical to the Port’s ability to accommodate Ag Processing Inc a cooperative’s (AGP) future growth, attract private investment, increase international shipments and create jobs for Grays Harbor.“

In the expansion proposal, the Port plans to add rail line to “support the offloading, storage, and assembly of unit trains”; redevelop the 50-acre former SR520 pontoon construction site into a marine terminal cargo laydown area; construct secured site access and roadway improvements; and upgrade the Terminal 4 marine fendering and stormwater systems.

AGP also plans to construct a new export terminal at Terminal 4B to include a dump-house facility and ship loader.

The Port will be accepting comments on the proposed Project through August 28, 2023.

Comments can be made in-person at the Port’s main office located at 111 S. Wooding Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520; by US Mail, PO Box 660, Aberdeen, WA 98520; via email to [email protected]; or on the project webpage www.portofgraysharbor.com/t4-project.

“Our staff and consulting teams have been working hard for more than a year to gather and share important information about this exciting project. We are hopeful that the public will take the time to review the information and make comments, should they see fit,” stated Port of Grays Harbor Project Manager Kris Koski, Port Engineer.

More information on the project including the MDNS, technical studies, project timelines and information on how to comment can be found on the project website at www.portofgraysharbor.com/t4-project.