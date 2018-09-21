See Rascal Flatts Perform a Special Acoustic Show LIVE TODAY at Noon! That’s right! Get ready for a special acoustic performance with Rascal Flatts! You can stream it live right here on our website this Friday at Noon (pacific). AcousticKix 95.3LiveRascal Flattsshow SHARE RELATED CONTENT Carrie Watkins of Hoquiam Won a $1000 With Kix 95.3 Cash Code!! YOU could be next! Dakota Poorman Stopped by The Kix Studios this week! Know The Code, Win The Cash, But Make sure you text to 67760 For The Kix Cash Code This Free Ticket Friday! Win Tickets to See Brett Eldredge in The Morning & Rascal Flatts in the Afternoon! Loggers Playday Is This Weekend End of an Era: Burt Reynolds Has Passed Away at age 82