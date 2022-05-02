      Weather Alert

See a bloom, give it room; tips on algae blooms during warm weather

May 2, 2022 @ 6:57am

The Department of Ecology is warning residents to watch out for harmful algae (cyanobacteria) blooms in Washington lakes. 

In a post from the department, they say that these blooms can happen every year, especially in late summer and fall months, but it’s impossible to guess how each lake will be affected due to changing climate conditions and unpredictable nutrient runoff. 

They add that some lakes get regular blooms, some lakes rarely have blooms, and not every bloom is toxic. 

Officials say that the only way to know for sure that toxins are present in an algae bloom is through laboratory testing. 

“When in doubt, keep yourself and your pets safe by avoiding lakes with algae blooms and pay attention to warning and closure signs.”

The algae blooms are not uniform, and DOE says that they are hard to predict and difficult to identify. 

Blooms can look different based on the Cyanobacteria present and lake conditions, with toxicity levels able to vary from day to day. 

There are a few common characteristics of harmful algae blooms that DOE says residents can keep an eye out for:

  • The appearance of slimy scum, foam, or growing clumps on the water
  • Algae color can vary — blue-green, reddish-brown, pea soup green
  • Looks like a paint spill on the water

Because harmful algae blooms can only be accurately identified by lab tests, it’s best to avoid blooms when you can. 

If you spot a suspected bloom, contact the local lake manager. 

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Most Popular Posts
Relay For Life Team "Fab Four" Selling Papa Murphy Pizza Cards
Ericka Corben Releases New Song "Soul of the Heartland" Hear it Here!
"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" Opens This Saturday Night at The Driftwood Theatre
GH Transit begins summer schedule on Monday
Passenger on Disney Cruise Ship off Grays Harbor coast airlifted
Connect With Us Listen To Us On