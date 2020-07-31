Second COVID-19 death attributed to Pacific County confirmed
South Bend, WA – Pacific County Health and Human Services has received confirmation that a Pacific County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 died as a result of COVID-19.
They say that the individual was considered high risk due to age and underlying conditions.
Public health officials, including the public health nurse for this case, Leah Heintz, would like to extend heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this individual during this time of loss.
Pacific County Health says this is the second COVID-19 death attributed to Pacific County, but the first death to occur in the county.
The county’s first attributed death occurred in April when a Pacific County resident contracted the virus and died out of state.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face.
For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.