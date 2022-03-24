Seasonal closures of Twin Harbors State Park
As more people are visiting the coast again, Washington State Parks is alerting some travelers of a closure at Twin Harbors State Park due to seasonal flooding.
In an alert, the park says that there are closures at the park, although the area is still available for use.
The park says that a number of sites on the west side of the park are currently open for first come, first serve self-registration camping using cash or check for payment. Anyoine coming to teh park should use the west side entrance off Highway 105 south.
Anyone coming to the park should be aware that the east side gate at the main entrance is closed and the Welcome Center is closed until -May 14th.
They state that there is standing water covering the east side of the park and utility sites and the trailer dump are not available at this time.
The day use area is open all year except for periods of intense rain that flood the parking lot.
Information from Washington State Parks;
A self-registration station is located at the bulletin board at the first restroom.
Registration fees and information, rules, and emergency information is located on the bulletin board. The water is on as well as flush toilets and hot showers. Shower tokens are required and available from a dispenser at the second restroom. Cash only-small bills are suggested as the machine doesn’t give change.
The cabins and yurts are still reservable. Reserve cabin and yurts online at www.washington.goingtocamp.com or by calling the reservation center at 888CAMPOUT. Please be sure to read you reservation confirmation paperwork for arrival instruction.